National City Mayor says Bernie Sanders' campaign still owes city $31 thousand for rally

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — National City Mayor Ron Morrison says the Bernie Sanders' campaign has still not paid them back for expenses incurred when the Senator held a rally there last year.

The South Bay city was given a three-day notice last May to prepare for the arrival of the Senator. The city told the Friends for Bernie Sanders campaign it would cost them $60 thousand to prepare the city for the rally in Kimball Park, a cost that was later reduced to just over $30 thousand.

That money, the Mayor says, has still not been repaid.

The city turned the bill over to a collection agency, who is filing a lawsuit on the city’s behalf in Vermont, where the campaign is headquartered, the Mayor said.

The bill includes the costs the city incurred for police overtime, fire department inspections and public works, all of which were required by the secret service and agreed upon beforehand, Morrison said.

The Sanders' campaign did respond to the city of National City, saying it is the Secret Service's responsibility to pay the bill. The Secret Service said that's not true.

The campaign has about $449 thousand in debt and other cities also claim the Sanders' campaign owes them money.