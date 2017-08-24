Tiger cub seized at Otay Mesa POE after smuggling attempt

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — U.S. border officials confiscated a Bengal tiger cub after inspecting a car heading from Mexico to California, federal authorities said Thursday.
Luis Eudoro Valencia, 18, a U.S. citizen from Perris, California, was charged Thursday with smuggling a Bengal tiger cub into the United States from Mexico. Agents found the cub lying on the floor of the car on the passenger side while doing a routine inspection at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Otay Mesa border crossing, southeast of downtown San Diego, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
CBP officers rescue an illegally-trafficked tiger cub from traveler who tried to bring it into Calif. from Mexico https://t.co/oQqrrEEVQN pic.twitter.com/5d3IACQYeW— CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) August 24, 2017
Valencia told the court that he had purchased the tiger for $300 from someone he met in the Mexican border city of Tijuana who was walking a full-sized tiger on a leash.
All species of tigers are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act, and are protected. To legally import an endangered species into the United States requires a permit from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, and a declaration filed with the agency.
Prosecutors say Valencia lacked both. Valencia could not be immediately reached for comment nor could his court-appointed attorney.
U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service officials took custody of the cub and are working with the San Diego Zoo to care for it.
You wanted a few more pictures of this precious trafficked tiger cub? Here ya go. Story: https://t.co/oQqrrEEVQN #CBP pic.twitter.com/wvJ94GX3SY— CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) August 24, 2017
About 20 years ago, customs agents working at San Ysidro Port of Entry intercepted an attempt to smuggle a tiger cub out of California and into Mexico. The animal, christened Bianca, wound up living out its days at San Diego Safari Park, CBP officials said.
Valencia was released on a $10,000 bond and ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on September 5 in federal court in San Diego.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
