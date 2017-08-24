Pygmy whale calf dies weeks after being rescued from La Jolla Shores

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
An angry employee shot one person Thursday and was holding "a couple" of others hostage at a crowded restaurant during lunchtime in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, authorities said.More>>
An angry employee shot one person Thursday and was holding "a couple" of others hostage at a crowded restaurant during lunchtime in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, authorities said.More>>
Four law enforcement officers from three agencies fired Thursday morning on a man who had fired at them, killing him in a Lemon Grove neighborhood following a chase that began in La Mesa, authorities said.More>>
Four law enforcement officers from three agencies fired Thursday morning on a man who had fired at them, killing him in a Lemon Grove neighborhood following a chase that began in La Mesa, authorities said.More>>
The U.S. Navy on Thursday called off the search at sea and identified nine sailors missing after a collision between a destroyer and an oil tanker, and confirmed the identity of one body.More>>
The U.S. Navy on Thursday called off the search at sea and identified nine sailors missing after a collision between a destroyer and an oil tanker, and confirmed the identity of one body.More>>
Thursday is expected to be the last day of cool weather before temperatures begin rising Friday and into the weekend across San Diego County.More>>
Thursday is expected to be the last day of cool weather before temperatures begin rising Friday and into the weekend across San Diego County.More>>
For the 64th consecutive year, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguard division hosted the Ron Trenton Memorial Lifeguard Relays.
KUSI's Brandi Williams had all the details on the big competition.More>>
For the 64th consecutive year, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguard division hosted the Ron Trenton Memorial Lifeguard Relays.
KUSI's Brandi Williams had all the details on the big competition.More>>
SeaWorld San Diego officials Thursday mourned the death of a pygmy sperm whale calf rescued by employees after it was stranded on La Jolla Shores Beach on July 28.More>>
SeaWorld San Diego officials Thursday mourned the death of a pygmy sperm whale calf rescued by employees after it was stranded on La Jolla Shores Beach on July 28.More>>
An 18-year-old man was in federal custody Thursday for allegedly trying to illegally transport a tiger cub into the United States from Mexico through Otay Mesa Port of Entry, authorities reported.More>>
An 18-year-old man was in federal custody Thursday for allegedly trying to illegally transport a tiger cub into the United States from Mexico through Otay Mesa Port of Entry, authorities reported.More>>
A motorcycle and a bicycle collided Thursday morning, leaving one of the riders with a serious head injury and shutting down a thoroughfare in Mira Mesa, police said.More>>
A motorcycle and a bicycle collided Thursday morning, leaving one of the riders with a serious head injury and shutting down a thoroughfare in Mira Mesa, police said.More>>
National City Mayor Ron Morrison says the Bernie Sanders' campaign has still not paid them back for expenses incurred when the Senator held a rally there last year.More>>
National City Mayor Ron Morrison says the Bernie Sanders' campaign has still not paid them back for expenses incurred when the Senator held a rally there last year.More>>
A sheriff's deputy was hospitalized Wednesday evening when his patrol SUV was hit by a trolley in Santee.More>>
A sheriff's deputy was hospitalized Wednesday evening when his patrol SUV was hit by a trolley in Santee.More>>