11 students attacked by swarm of bees at Potter Junior High School in Fallbrook

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A 53-year-old Massachusetts hospital worker stepped forward Thursday to claim the biggest undivided lottery jackpot in U.S. history - a $758.7 million Powerball prize - after breaking the news to her employer the way the rest of us only dream of: "I called and told them I will not be coming back."More>>
A 53-year-old Massachusetts hospital worker stepped forward Thursday to claim the biggest undivided lottery jackpot in U.S. history - a $758.7 million Powerball prize - after breaking the news to her employer the way the rest of us only dream of: "I called and told them I will not be coming back."More>>
An angry employee shot one person Thursday and was holding "a couple" of others hostage at a crowded restaurant during lunchtime in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, authorities said.More>>
An angry employee shot one person Thursday and was holding "a couple" of others hostage at a crowded restaurant during lunchtime in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, authorities said.More>>
Four law enforcement officers from three agencies fired Thursday morning on a man who had fired at them, killing him in a Lemon Grove neighborhood following a chase that began in La Mesa, authorities said.More>>
Four law enforcement officers from three agencies fired Thursday morning on a man who had fired at them, killing him in a Lemon Grove neighborhood following a chase that began in La Mesa, authorities said.More>>
An 18-year-old man was in federal custody Thursday for allegedly trying to illegally transport a tiger cub into the United States from Mexico through Otay Mesa Port of Entry, authorities reported.More>>
An 18-year-old man was in federal custody Thursday for allegedly trying to illegally transport a tiger cub into the United States from Mexico through Otay Mesa Port of Entry, authorities reported.More>>
The U.S. Navy on Thursday called off the search at sea and identified nine sailors missing after a collision between a destroyer and an oil tanker, and confirmed the identity of one body.More>>
The U.S. Navy on Thursday called off the search at sea and identified nine sailors missing after a collision between a destroyer and an oil tanker, and confirmed the identity of one body.More>>
A swarm of bees attacked a group of students at a North County intermediate school Thursday, leaving nearly a dozen of the youngsters nursing one or more stings.More>>
A swarm of bees attacked a group of students at a North County intermediate school Thursday, leaving nearly a dozen of the youngsters nursing one or more stings.More>>
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest Thursday of 24-year-old Kevin Manriquez.More>>
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest Thursday of 24-year-old Kevin Manriquez.More>>
SeaWorld San Diego officials Thursday mourned the death of a pygmy sperm whale calf rescued by employees after it was stranded on La Jolla Shores Beach on July 28.More>>
SeaWorld San Diego officials Thursday mourned the death of a pygmy sperm whale calf rescued by employees after it was stranded on La Jolla Shores Beach on July 28.More>>
An 18-year-old man was in federal custody Thursday for allegedly trying to illegally transport a tiger cub into the United States from Mexico through Otay Mesa Port of Entry, authorities reported.More>>
An 18-year-old man was in federal custody Thursday for allegedly trying to illegally transport a tiger cub into the United States from Mexico through Otay Mesa Port of Entry, authorities reported.More>>
A motorcycle and a bicycle collided Thursday morning, leaving one of the riders with a serious head injury and shutting down a thoroughfare in Mira Mesa, police said.More>>
A motorcycle and a bicycle collided Thursday morning, leaving one of the riders with a serious head injury and shutting down a thoroughfare in Mira Mesa, police said.More>>