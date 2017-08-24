'Wings of Rescue' flies 63 dogs from crowded Imperial Valley Humane Society shelter to Seattle

EL CAJON (KUSI) — Wings of Rescue was in El Cajun Thursday morning, flying 63 dogs to safety in Seattle from the Imperial Valley Humane Society in El Centro, California.
The pets were rescued from the Humane Society of Imperial County in El Centro, where the shelter is overcrowded and under-funded.
Receiving shelters in Seattle will be NOAH, PAWS, Kitsap Humane Society and Alternative Humane Society.
Wings of Rescue has flown several flights of El Centro pets to new homes in the last several months.
At Camp Pendleton Thursday, a lengthy special training took place for motorcycle safety.
There are a lot of Marines who ride them and the Corps wants them to take motorcycle safety as seriously as their other training.
KUSI's Ed Lenderman has the story.
President Trump took to Twitter and went on the defensive against some of his biggest supporters in Congress.
His targets? Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan for rebuffing his request to attach a debt ceiling to increase a veterans bill.
KUSI was joined by KUSI Contributor and AM-760 Radio Host Mark Larson with more.
A 53-year-old Massachusetts hospital worker stepped forward Thursday to claim the biggest undivided lottery jackpot in U.S. history - a $758.7 million Powerball prize - after breaking the news to her employer the way the rest of us only dream of: "I called and told them I will not be coming back."
An angry employee shot one person Thursday and was holding "a couple" of others hostage at a crowded restaurant during lunchtime in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, authorities said.
Four law enforcement officers from three agencies fired Thursday morning on a man who had fired at them, killing him in a Lemon Grove neighborhood following a chase that began in La Mesa, authorities said.
Wings of Rescue was in El Cajun Thursday morning, flying 63 dogs to safety in Seattle from the Imperial Valley Humane Society in El Centro, California.
A swarm of bees attacked a group of students at a North County intermediate school Thursday, leaving nearly a dozen of the youngsters nursing one or more stings.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest Thursday of 24-year-old Kevin Manriquez.
SeaWorld San Diego officials Thursday mourned the death of a pygmy sperm whale calf rescued by employees after it was stranded on La Jolla Shores Beach on July 28.
An 18-year-old man was in federal custody Thursday for allegedly trying to illegally transport a tiger cub into the United States from Mexico through Otay Mesa Port of Entry, authorities reported.
