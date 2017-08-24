'Wings of Rescue' flies 63 dogs from crowded Imperial Valley Humane Society shelter to Seattle

EL CAJON (KUSI) — Wings of Rescue was in El Cajun Thursday morning, flying 63 dogs to safety in Seattle from the Imperial Valley Humane Society in El Centro, California.

The pets were rescued from the Humane Society of Imperial County in El Centro, where the shelter is overcrowded and under-funded.

Receiving shelters in Seattle will be NOAH, PAWS, Kitsap Humane Society and Alternative Humane Society.

Wings of Rescue has flown several flights of El Centro pets to new homes in the last several months.