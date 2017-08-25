Methamphetamine deaths at all all-time high, pedestrian fatalities highest in 22 years

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — When it comes to how many souls have recently been laid to rest in San Diego County, there are some disturbing trends.

According to Chief Medical Examiner Glenn Wagner, pedestrian fatalities and deaths from methamphetamine use are both up compared to years past and in some cases at all-time highs.

The number of pedestrians hit and killed by vehicles is the highest it's been in 20 years. And methamphetamine deaths are at all all-time high.

In fact, in 2016 deaths from meth resulted in the deaths of 240 people, a county record. The reason? Methamphetamine is cheap, easy to purchase and highly addicting.

Wagner said methamphetamine takes a brutal toll on a user's body, especially manifesting its presence on the person's face. Meth addicts often die from heart problems at premature ages.

The other disturbing trend is that in 2016, 101 pedestrians were killed after being hit by vehicles, the most in 22 years.