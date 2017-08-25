Methamphetamine deaths at all all-time high, pedestrian fatalities highest in 22 years

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The Glenner Alzheimer's Family Center hosted its last summer open house to show its new veteran wall of heroes.
KUSI's Brandi Williams was live with all the details.More>>
An 18-year-old man was in federal custody Thursday for allegedly trying to illegally transport a tiger cub into the United States from Mexico through Otay Mesa Port of Entry, authorities reported.More>>
When it comes to how many souls have recently been laid to rest in San Diego County, there are some disturbing trends.More>>
The number of people in San Diego County who have died from the Hepatitis A outbreak has risen to 14, according to officials at San Diego County’s Health and Human Services agency.More>>
At Camp Pendleton Thursday, a lengthy special training took place for motorcycle safety.
There are a lot of Marines who ride them and the Corps wants them to take motorcycle safety as seriously as their other training.
KUSI's Ed Lenderman has the story.More>>
An 18-year-old man was in federal custody Thursday for allegedly trying to illegally transport a tiger cub into the United States from Mexico through Otay Mesa Port of Entry, authorities reported.More>>
Wings of Rescue was in El Cajun Thursday morning, flying 63 dogs to safety in Seattle from the Imperial Valley Humane Society in El Centro, California.More>>
A swarm of bees attacked a group of students at a North County intermediate school Thursday, leaving nearly a dozen of the youngsters nursing one or more stings.More>>
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest Thursday of 24-year-old Kevin Manriquez.More>>
SeaWorld San Diego officials Thursday mourned the death of a pygmy sperm whale calf rescued by employees after it was stranded on La Jolla Shores Beach on July 28.More>>
