Valhalla Alarm Clock Pep Rally - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Valhalla Alarm Clock Pep Rally

Posted: Updated:
Valhalla Pep Rally Valhalla Pep Rally

Valhalla kicked off the Corvette Diner Alarm Clock pep rally season with an ear ringing good time. The gym was packed for the rally as the Norsemen prepare for their big opening season game against Scripps Ranch. Matt Gilson, the new East County reporter, made an appearance and lost at a game of musical chairs. This is the Norseman's 9th straight Alarm Clock Pep Rally appearance. The rest of the morning had performances by the dance, band, cheer and choir. It also highlighted the initiation of freshman with Odin's Parade. Highlights from the game will be aired on the Prep Pigskin Report at 10:30pm.

  • PPR Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions? Message KUSI PPR using the form below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

'
Follow KUSI PPR:

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...
.
Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.