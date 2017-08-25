Valhalla Alarm Clock Pep Rally

Valhalla kicked off the Corvette Diner Alarm Clock pep rally season with an ear ringing good time. The gym was packed for the rally as the Norsemen prepare for their big opening season game against Scripps Ranch. Matt Gilson, the new East County reporter, made an appearance and lost at a game of musical chairs. This is the Norseman's 9th straight Alarm Clock Pep Rally appearance. The rest of the morning had performances by the dance, band, cheer and choir. It also highlighted the initiation of freshman with Odin's Parade. Highlights from the game will be aired on the Prep Pigskin Report at 10:30pm.