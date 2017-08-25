Navy man accused of torturing, disfiguring neighbors' dogs ordered to stand trial on animal cruelty charge

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
With time running out, tens of thousands of people fled Friday from the path of an increasingly menacing-looking Hurricane Harvey as it took aim at a wide swath of the Texas Gulf Coast that includes oil refineries, chemical plants and dangerously flood-prone Houston, the nation's fourth-largest city.
Navy sailors and Camp Pendleton Marines aboard the San Diego-based warship USS America continue to feed, shelter and clothe the crew of the USS John S. McCain as recovery efforts continue aboard the damaged McCain to find eight sailors still missing from a collision earlier this week
A former Navy man accused of torturing and disfiguring his next-door neighbors' dogs over a period of months in Oceanside, poisoning them, burning them with acid and gouging out one of their eyes, was ordered Friday to stand trial on animal cruelty and other charges.
A Bengal tiger cub smuggled into the U.S. from Mexico was in good condition Friday at the San Diego Zoo's Safari Park.
The Glenner Alzheimer's Family Center hosted its last summer open house to show its new veteran wall of heroes.
KUSI's Brandi Williams was live with all the details.
KUSI's Brandi Williams was live with all the details.More>>
Researchers at the La Jolla-based Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute announced that they've developed a system that dramatically improves the visualization of tumors.
The body of an apparent homicide victim was found in a Mountain View-area residence Friday
A swarm of bees attacked a group of students at a North County intermediate school Thursday, leaving nearly a dozen of the youngsters nursing one or more stings.
Wings of Rescue was in El Cajun Thursday morning, flying 63 dogs to safety in Seattle from the Imperial Valley Humane Society in El Centro, California.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest Thursday of 24-year-old Kevin Manriquez.
