Homicide investigation underway after body found inside Mountain View residence

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The body of an apparent homicide victim was found in a Mountain View-area residence Friday, authorities said.

The suspicious death in the 4400 block of Mayberry Street was reported about 9:15 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Homicide detectives were sent to the home to document the scene of the fatality, SDPD public-affairs Officer Joshua Hodge said.

The deceased person was described only as female, Hodge said.

Further details were not immediately available.