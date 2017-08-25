Coast Guard Sector San Diego helicopter crew deploys to Texas in response to Hurricane Harvey

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A Coast Guard Sector San Diego helicopter crew deployed to Texas Friday in response to Hurricane Harvey.

A five-person MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew departed the air station at approximately 2:45 p.m. en route to Texas, and will be ready to assist disaster response operations in the wake of the hurricane's landfall.

The crew is expected to arrive in El Paso, Texas, and remain there until response efforts begin under the direction of incident command posts.

"A unique capability of the Coast Guard and our people is our adaptability when it comes to answering the call to action," said Cmdr. Rob Potter, the Sector San Diego chief of response. "San Diego is our home, but our crews are ready to deploy across the country to help those in need."

There are no impacts to current local Coast Guard operations.

For more information about the hurricane response efforts, please check www.news.uscg.mil.