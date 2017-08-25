Pres. Trump pardons former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio of - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Pres. Trump pardons former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio of conviction for criminal contempt

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — President Trump Friday pardoned former Sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona — Joe Arpaio — of his conviction for criminal contempt in a racial-profiling case.

According to CNN, Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt last month for disregarding a court order in a racial profiling case. Arpaio's sentencing had been scheduled for October 5.

"Not only did (Arpaio) abdicate responsibility, he announced to the world and to his subordinates that he was going to continue business as usual no matter who said otherwise," wrote US District Judge Susan Bolton in the July 31 order.

President Trump indicated he would pardon Arpaio during his rally in Phoenix, Arizona earlier this week. 

"I'll make a prediction," Trump said, adding, "I think he's going to be just fine."

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.