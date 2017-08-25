Pres. Trump pardons former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio of conviction for criminal contempt

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
President Trump Friday pardoned former Sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona — Joe Arpaio — of his conviction for criminal contempt in a racial-profiling case.More>>
A San Diego-based medical response team and American Red Cross volunteers traveled to Texas Friday as Hurricane Harvey bears down on the state.More>>
The outstanding suspect law enforcement officials were searching for following a fatal officer-involved shooting in Lemon Grove was taken into police custody Friday.More>>
With time running out, tens of thousands of people fled Friday from the path of an increasingly menacing-looking Hurricane Harvey as it took aim at a wide swath of the Texas Gulf Coast that includes oil refineries, chemical plants and dangerously flood-prone Houston, the nation's fourth-largest city.More>>
Navy sailors and Camp Pendleton Marines aboard the San Diego-based warship USS America continue to feed, shelter and clothe the crew of the USS John S. McCain as recovery efforts continue aboard the damaged McCain to find eight sailors still missing from a collision earlier this weekMore>>
The body of an apparent homicide victim was found in a Mountain View-area residence Friday, authorities said.More>>
A Coast Guard Sector San Diego helicopter crew deployed to Texas Friday in response to Hurricane Harvey.More>>
Researchers at the La Jolla-based Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute announced that they've developed a system that dramatically improves the visualization of tumors.More>>
A swarm of bees attacked a group of students at a North County intermediate school Thursday, leaving nearly a dozen of the youngsters nursing one or more stings.More>>
Wings of Rescue was in El Cajun Thursday morning, flying 63 dogs to safety in Seattle from the Imperial Valley Humane Society in El Centro, California.More>>
