Pres. Trump pardons former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio of conviction for criminal contempt

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — President Trump Friday pardoned former Sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona — Joe Arpaio — of his conviction for criminal contempt in a racial-profiling case.

According to CNN, Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt last month for disregarding a court order in a racial profiling case. Arpaio's sentencing had been scheduled for October 5.

"Not only did (Arpaio) abdicate responsibility, he announced to the world and to his subordinates that he was going to continue business as usual no matter who said otherwise," wrote US District Judge Susan Bolton in the July 31 order.

President Trump indicated he would pardon Arpaio during his rally in Phoenix, Arizona earlier this week.

"I'll make a prediction," Trump said, adding, "I think he's going to be just fine."