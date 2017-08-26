Pres. Trump signs directive banning recruitment of transgender individuals into the armed forces

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — President Trump signed a directive Friday, banning transgender individuals from being recruited into the armed forces.

"After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military," Trump said in a series of tweets in July. "Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."

His memorandum also bans the Department of Defense from providing medical resources for transgender individuals already serving in the military.

According to CNN, the president also directed the Department of Homeland Security to "determine how to address transgender individuals currently serving based on military effectiveness and lethality, unitary cohesion, budgetary constraints, applicable law, and all factors that may be relevant."

A White House officials declined to comment Friday during a press briefing on whether transgender individuals currently serving would be allowed to stay in their positions.

During his campaign, President Trump repeatedly vowed to fight for LGBT Americans.

"The President is the President for all Americans, and during last year's campaign he was the first GOP nominee to talk about LGBTQ issues at the GOP convention, but he also was critical of the Obama administration's change in that longstanding DOD policy," the official said.

"He's going to continue to ensure that the rights of the LGBTQ community, as well as all Americans, is protected," the official added. "This policy is based on a series of national security considerations."

According to CNN, the White House offered no instructions as to how the ban would be implemented.

This directive reverses a policy instated by the Defense Department during the Obama Administration that allowed transgender individuals to openly serve in the military.