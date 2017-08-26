Pres. Trump signs directive banning recruitment of transgender individuals into the armed forces

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
President Trump signed a directive Friday, banning transgender individuals from being recruited into the armed forces.More>>
The deceased suspect in Thursday's officer-involved shooting in Lemon Grove, has been positively identified as Spring Valley resident Isaias Raziel Ochoa.More>>
The City of San Diego may be moving closer to regulating Airbnb and other short term vacation rentals.More>>
Two years of planning and this month, the actual event.
The iconic sails that define the San Diego Convention Center are coming down to be replaced by new ones.
KUSI's Ed Lenderman has the story.More>>
With time running out, tens of thousands of people fled Friday from the path of an increasingly menacing-looking Hurricane Harvey as it took aim at a wide swath of the Texas Gulf Coast that includes oil refineries, chemical plants and dangerously flood-prone Houston, the nation's fourth-largest city.More>>
The San Diego Police Department confirmed Friday night the arrest of 40-year-old Damon Edwards.More>>
A Coast Guard Sector San Diego helicopter crew deployed to Texas Friday in response to Hurricane Harvey.More>>
Researchers at the La Jolla-based Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute announced that they've developed a system that dramatically improves the visualization of tumors.More>>
A swarm of bees attacked a group of students at a North County intermediate school Thursday, leaving nearly a dozen of the youngsters nursing one or more stings.More>>
Wings of Rescue was in El Cajun Thursday morning, flying 63 dogs to safety in Seattle from the Imperial Valley Humane Society in El Centro, California.More>>
