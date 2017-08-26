Festival at Liberty Station celebrates books and authors

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Hurricane Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them.More>>
Hurricane Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them.More>>
It's the fastest growing business in California right now and most of it is not legal yet.
At this moment, there are hundreds of people delivering marijuana around San Diego. 99 percent of them are breaking the law.
As KUSI's Dan Plante shows us, the city is cracking down before San Diego leaders make it legal.More>>
It's the fastest growing business in California right now and most of it is not legal yet.
At this moment, there are hundreds of people delivering marijuana around San Diego. 99 percent of them are breaking the law.
As KUSI's Dan Plante shows us, the city is cracking down before San Diego leaders make it legal.More>>
President Trump signed a directive Friday, banning transgender individuals from being recruited into the armed forces.More>>
President Trump signed a directive Friday, banning transgender individuals from being recruited into the armed forces.More>>
The deceased suspect in Thursday's officer-involved shooting in Lemon Grove, has been positively identified as Spring Valley resident Isaias Raziel Ochoa.More>>
The deceased suspect in Thursday's officer-involved shooting in Lemon Grove, has been positively identified as Spring Valley resident Isaias Raziel Ochoa.More>>
The City of San Diego may be moving closer to regulating Airbnb and other short term vacation rentals.More>>
The City of San Diego may be moving closer to regulating Airbnb and other short term vacation rentals.More>>
The inaugural San Diego Festival of Books is scheduled Saturday at Liberty Station.More>>
The inaugural San Diego Festival of Books is scheduled Saturday at Liberty Station.More>>
The San Diego Police Department confirmed Friday night the arrest of 40-year-old Damon Edwards.More>>
The San Diego Police Department confirmed Friday night the arrest of 40-year-old Damon Edwards.More>>
A Coast Guard Sector San Diego helicopter crew deployed to Texas Friday in response to Hurricane Harvey.More>>
A Coast Guard Sector San Diego helicopter crew deployed to Texas Friday in response to Hurricane Harvey.More>>
Researchers at the La Jolla-based Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute announced that they've developed a system that dramatically improves the visualization of tumors.More>>
Researchers at the La Jolla-based Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute announced that they've developed a system that dramatically improves the visualization of tumors.More>>
A swarm of bees attacked a group of students at a North County intermediate school Thursday, leaving nearly a dozen of the youngsters nursing one or more stings.More>>
A swarm of bees attacked a group of students at a North County intermediate school Thursday, leaving nearly a dozen of the youngsters nursing one or more stings.More>>