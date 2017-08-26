Festival at Liberty Station celebrates books and authors - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Festival at Liberty Station celebrates books and authors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The inaugural San Diego Festival of Books is scheduled Saturday at Liberty Station.

Among the 58 authors scheduled to appear are basketball legend Bill Walton and Fallbrook novelist T. Jefferson Parker.

In a keynote address, Walton will discuss his book, "Back From the Dead," a memoir that chronicles the debilitating injuries that ravaged his body and left him contemplating suicide, and the help he received to return to health. Now a frequent television commentator for basketball games, he can often be seen around San Diego pedaling his bicycle, and has attached himself to numerous local civic causes.

He'll speak at 10:30 a.m. in the McMillan Event Center.  

Following Walton, Parker will take part in a panel called "Three Men and a Corpse: Asking the Hard Questions Beyond Whodunit," along with Hart Hanson and Kelly Parsons. Parker's latest, "The Room of White Fire," hit bookshelves  Tuesday.

Other panels will cover topics such as misinformation in the digital age, the process of writing, women who made history and writing about warfare.

The festival is based on similar events hosted by the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune.

Admission to the Festival of Books is free. Panel discussion tickets are $3 each, with $1 donated to the San Diego Council on Literacy for each ticket sold.

