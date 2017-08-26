Man killed in crash with lamppost along Vista roadway - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man killed in crash with lamppost along Vista roadway

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man was found dead early Saturday after a San Diego County sheriff's deputy happened upon a solo car crash in Vista.

A sheriff's deputy was patrolling in central Vista around 3:30 a.m. when he discovered a green 1999 Toyota Camry had struck a signal lamppost head-on, according to sheriff's Cpl. Brenda Ripley.

The deputy did not witness the accident, which occurred at the intersection of North Santa Fe Avenue and Townsite Drive, but is believed to have discovered it shortly after it occurred, Ripley said.

The vehicle's solo occupant, a 44-year-old man, was unconscious in the driver's seat and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, according to Ripley.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt.

Authorities do not believe cell phone usage was a factor in the collision, and it's unknown if alcohol was a factor.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.