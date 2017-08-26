30 detained after the discovery of hidden tunnel discovered lead - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

30 detained after the discovery of hidden tunnel discovered leading from Mexico into South San Diego County

OTAY MESA (KUSI) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection detained 30 individuals after discovering an underground tunnel leading from Mexico into South San Diego County on Saturday, according to Border Patrol Dispatch.

At approximately 1:30 early Saturday morning, U.S. Border Patrol agents found a large group of people near the port of entry in South San Diego County. 

When the suspects realized that they have been seen, they began to flee back in the direction that they had came from. Among the pursuit, border agents then discovered the secret tunnel.

They detained 30 undocumented immigrants, both Chinese and Mexican nationals. 

The secret tunnel begins in Tijuana and ends on the United States side of the border near Otay Mesa. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

