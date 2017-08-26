San Diego Parks and Recreation Truck runs over man lying in grass

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovered on Saturday an underground tunnel leading from Mexico into South San Diego County, according to Border Patrol Dispatch.More>>
U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovered on Saturday an underground tunnel leading from Mexico into South San Diego County, according to Border Patrol Dispatch.More>>
Hurricane Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them.More>>
Hurricane Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them.More>>
It's the fastest growing business in California right now and most of it is not legal yet.
At this moment, there are hundreds of people delivering marijuana around San Diego. 99 percent of them are breaking the law.
As KUSI's Dan Plante shows us, the city is cracking down before San Diego leaders make it legal.More>>
It's the fastest growing business in California right now and most of it is not legal yet.
At this moment, there are hundreds of people delivering marijuana around San Diego. 99 percent of them are breaking the law.
As KUSI's Dan Plante shows us, the city is cracking down before San Diego leaders make it legal.More>>
President Trump signed a directive Friday, banning transgender individuals from being recruited into the armed forces.More>>
President Trump signed a directive Friday, banning transgender individuals from being recruited into the armed forces.More>>
The deceased suspect in Thursday's officer-involved shooting in Lemon Grove, has been positively identified as Spring Valley resident Isaias Raziel Ochoa.More>>
The deceased suspect in Thursday's officer-involved shooting in Lemon Grove, has been positively identified as Spring Valley resident Isaias Raziel Ochoa.More>>
A man was seriously injured today after being struck by a San Diego Parks and Recreation Department truck.More>>
A man was seriously injured today after being struck by a San Diego Parks and Recreation Department truck.More>>
A man was found dead early Saturday after a San Diego County sheriff's deputy happened upon a solo car crash in Vista.More>>
A man was found dead early Saturday after a San Diego County sheriff's deputy happened upon a solo car crash in Vista.More>>
The inaugural San Diego Festival of Books is scheduled Saturday at Liberty Station.More>>
The inaugural San Diego Festival of Books is scheduled Saturday at Liberty Station.More>>
The San Diego Police Department confirmed Friday night the arrest of 40-year-old Damon Edwards.More>>
The San Diego Police Department confirmed Friday night the arrest of 40-year-old Damon Edwards.More>>
A Coast Guard Sector San Diego helicopter crew deployed to Texas Friday in response to Hurricane Harvey.More>>
A Coast Guard Sector San Diego helicopter crew deployed to Texas Friday in response to Hurricane Harvey.More>>