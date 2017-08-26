San Diego Parks and Recreation Truck runs over man lying in gras - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego Parks and Recreation Truck runs over man lying in grass

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man was seriously injured Saturday after being struck by a San Diego Parks and Recreation Department truck.

A city employee was driving through a grassy area adjacent to the Ocean Beach parking lot in a city-owned Ford Ranger, checking and emptying trash cans, when the worker drove over a 55-year-old man lying in the grass, according to Officer Frank Cali of the San Diego Police Department. 

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a broken left femur, dislocated left shoulder and broken left arm, according to a police report.

The worker was identified only as a 38-year-old man, and neither the worker nor the victim were named.

The traffic division of the San Diego Police Department is investigating the matter.

