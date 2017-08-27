San Diego Firefighters to receive new safety tools - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego Firefighters to receive new safety tools

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego firefighters will soon be receiving new fire equipment that will allow them to be better equipped for the upcoming fire season. 

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Foundation has raised enough money through private donations, including a $50,000 donation from the Siegel family, to purchase safer equipment.

Every firefighter on duty will now have a Personal Escape System, a tool designed to help them escape through an upper floor window in less than 30 seconds, should they become trapped or disoriented during interior fire operations. The device SDFD currently uses takes roughly four to six minutes to exit a multi-story burning building.

Although the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department has enough PES for every firefighter on duty each shift, funds are still needed to provide one per firefighter.

 

