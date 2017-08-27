Police searching for two suspects in armed robbery of Otay Mesa gas station

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two men, one of them armed, took an undisclosed amount of cash during a robbery Sunday at a Chevron Mini Mart in Otay Mesa West.

The two suspects entered the mini mart at 3302 Palm Ave. a little after 5:20 a.m. and walked up to the clerk simulating handgun and demanding money, said Officer Frank Cali of the San Diego Police Department.

The clerk handed over the money and the suspects fled eastbound on foot.

The suspects were described as a black male who was last seen wearing a white sweater and black pants. The second suspect was described as a 5-foot, 4-inch tall white male with a thin build and who had simulated the handgun. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.