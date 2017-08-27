Police searching for two suspects in armed robbery of Otay Mesa - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police searching for two suspects in armed robbery of Otay Mesa gas station

Posted: Updated:

 SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two men, one of them armed, took an undisclosed amount of cash during a robbery Sunday at a Chevron Mini Mart in Otay Mesa West.

The two suspects entered the mini mart at 3302 Palm Ave. a little after 5:20 a.m. and walked up to the clerk simulating handgun and demanding money, said Officer Frank Cali of the San Diego Police Department.

The clerk handed over the money and the suspects fled eastbound on foot.

The suspects were described as a black male who was last seen wearing a white sweater and black pants. The second suspect was described as a 5-foot, 4-inch tall white male with a thin build and who had simulated the handgun. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.