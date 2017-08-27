Man stabbed in City Heights alley - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man stabbed in City Heights alley

Posted: Updated:

 SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man was stabbed after a violent argument in a City Heights alley late Saturday.

San Diego police responded to a call about a confrontation in an alley near the 4200 block of 45th Street and found a 34-year-old man lying in the alley with stab wounds to his chest and head, Officer Frank Cali of the San Diego Police Department said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect, who was described as a Hispanic man in his 30's wearing a blue or purple landscaping uniform.

Detectives from the Mid-City division of the San Diego Police Department are investigating.

Anyone with information related to the incident was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.