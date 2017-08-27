Chula Vista DUI checkpoint leads to three arrests - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Chula Vista DUI checkpoint leads to three arrests

Posted: Updated:

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista netted three arrests, police said today.

The Chula Vista Police Department set up the checkpoint in the 300 block of H Street between 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday.

Two people were arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, while one was arrested for being in possession of stolen property and a controlled substance, according to a police department press release.

Of the 2,042 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint, 918 were screened by officers.

Police said 19 drivers were asked to perform sobriety tests, 14 were cited for driving on a suspended license or without a license and eight
vehicles were impounded.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

