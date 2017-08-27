Car stolen at gunpoint in Sherman Heights - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Car stolen at gunpoint in Sherman Heights

Posted: Updated:

 SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A woman's car was stolen at gunpoint from her home in Sherman Heights early Sunday morning, police said.

The woman walked up to the front door of her home in the 600 block of 21st Street just after midnight when a man approached her and demanded her keys
and purse, according to a police report.

The victim gave the man her car keys after he threatened to shoot her.

The suspect, described as wearing a dark hoodie and dark jeans, was last seen driving the victim's car eastbound on G Street.

The stolen vehicle is a white 2015 Mazda 6, with a California license plate number of 7GHG605.

Detectives from the Central division of the San Diego Police Department are investigating.

Anyone with information related to the incident was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.