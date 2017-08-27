Car stolen at gunpoint in Sherman Heights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A woman's car was stolen at gunpoint from her home in Sherman Heights early Sunday morning, police said.

The woman walked up to the front door of her home in the 600 block of 21st Street just after midnight when a man approached her and demanded her keys

and purse, according to a police report.

The victim gave the man her car keys after he threatened to shoot her.

The suspect, described as wearing a dark hoodie and dark jeans, was last seen driving the victim's car eastbound on G Street.

The stolen vehicle is a white 2015 Mazda 6, with a California license plate number of 7GHG605.

Detectives from the Central division of the San Diego Police Department are investigating.

Anyone with information related to the incident was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.