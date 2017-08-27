Car stolen at gunpoint in Sherman Heights

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovered on Saturday an underground tunnel leading from Mexico into South San Diego County, according to Border Patrol Dispatch.More>>
San Diego firefighters will soon be receiving new fire equipment that will allow them to be better equipped for the upcoming fire season.More>>
Hurricane Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them.More>>
It's the fastest growing business in California right now and most of it is not legal yet.
At this moment, there are hundreds of people delivering marijuana around San Diego. 99 percent of them are breaking the law.
As KUSI's Dan Plante shows us, the city is cracking down before San Diego leaders make it legal.More>>
President Trump signed a directive Friday, banning transgender individuals from being recruited into the armed forces.More>>
A woman's car was stolen at gunpoint from her home in Sherman Heights early Sunday morning, police said.More>>
A DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista netted three arrests, police said today.More>>
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man was stabbed after a violent argument in a City Heights alley late Saturday.More>>
Two men, one of them armed, took an undisclosed amount of cash during a robbery Sunday at a Chevron Mini Mart in Otay Mesa West.More>>
A man was seriously injured today after being struck by a San Diego Parks and Recreation Department truck.More>>
