Heat advisory issued in San Diego County as temperatures begin to climb

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Temperatures were well above average in most of San Diego County Sunday amid a heat advisory from the National Weather Service.

Desert areas bore the brunt of the high temperatures, with Borrego Springs reaching 113 degrees.

Temperatures in coastal areas remained relatively mild, with downtown San Diego seeing a high of 76, but areas further inland saw temperatures in the 80s and 90s. It was 86 degrees in Escondido by the afternoon, and 95 degrees in Ramona.

The soaring temperatures are a result of a high-pressure system moving over the western United States, according to the NWS.

Temperatures are expected to climb even further as the week progresses, with highs of over 100 predicted for some inland areas. Highs in desert areas were expected to remain above 110 for much of the week.

There will be only slight relief from the heat for Thursday into next weekend, with some increase in humidity possible, the NWS said.

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings went into effect Sunday morning throughout much of the county and will remain in place through 10 p.m. Wednesday. Beach areas will see a heat advisory from Monday morning through Wednesday evening.

NWS officials said the advisories could extend beyond their initial expiration times and could "carry on the entire week.''

"It will be important to prepare for the heat and have a plan ready in case your (air conditioning) goes out or you don't have any (air conditioning),'' the NWS said. "And don't physically exert yourself outdoors during the days.''

While air quality reached unhealthy levels in some parts of Southern California, air quality remained in the "good'' range in San Diego, according to the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District.

San Diego County offers a number of "cool zones'' for older residents and others to escape the heat during the summer months. A full list is available at

http://sandiego.networkofcare.org/content/client/4/CopyofCoolZone2017WEBSITE-list.pdf.

The heat wave comes just days after many San Diego County cities saw record low temperatures during a week that was unseasonably cool and cloudy.

El Cajon saw a new record on Thursday when the temperature reached just 75 degrees, three degrees cooler than the previous record low for the date set in 2012, according to the NWS.

Alpine also set a new record low of 76 degrees on Thursday, while both Vista and Ramona both tied their previous records for the day.