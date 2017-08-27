Remains of 10 missing Sailors from USS McCain recovered

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The U.S. Navy announced Sunday the remains of all 10 sailors reported missing aboard the USS McCain have been found.

The fallen Sailors have been identified as:

Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Amazonia, Missouri

Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from El Paso, Texas

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Gaithersburg, Maryland

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Cable, Ohio

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Manchester, Maryland

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from Poughkeepsie, New York

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Suffield, Connecticut

Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Killeen, Texas

Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Decatur, Illinois

Electronics Technician 3rd Class, Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

On Aug. 24, divers recovered and identified the remains of Doyon and Smith.

The McCain sustained heavy damage to its port side in a collision on Aug. 20 when it collided with a merchant ship near Singapore and the Straits of Malacca.

It was nevertheless able to sail back to dock in Singapore, where it was met by the USS America.

While in Singapore, America provided support to the McCain crew including berthing for 155 sailors, daily supplies, counseling, medical and dental services and communications support, Navy officials said. Sailors aboard America also assisted with damage control efforts by providing additional watch-keeping personnel and extra equipment, and coordinated with authorities in Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Australia in a search for the missing McCain crew that spanned over 2,100 square miles.

Helicopters searched several days for missing sailors in the waters near the Straits of Malacca where the collision occurred. That search was called off Aug. 24 after it was determined that human remains found by the Royal Malaysian Navy were not those of a McCain sailor.

The Camp Pendleton-based 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit's Marine Aviation Combat Element and America's embarked helicopter squadron, Helicopter Combat Squadron 23, flew 17 sorties for over 60 combined hours in support of search-and-rescue operations.

Camp Pendleton-based Marine divers also assisted Navy divers in searching flooded compartments on the McCain.

The McCain collision is the second time a Navy ship has collided with a merchant vessel in recent months.

The USS Fitzgerald struck the Philippines-flagged ACX Crystal in June, killing seven sailors, including two from the San Diego area.

The twin collisions resulted in an extremely rare, single-day "operational pause'' across the U.S. Navy being ordered on Monday.

Navy officials also said Wednesday that Seventh Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Joseph Aucoin was removed from his position after Admiral Scott Smith, Pacific Fleet commander, lost "confidence in (Aucoin's) ability to command.''

Related Links

Ten sailors missing, five injured after USS John S. McCain collides with merchant ship near Singapore

USS McCain collision prompts investigation into all US fleet operations

Remains of two sailors found in flooded compartments of USS McCain

Navy suspends rescue effort for sailors involved in USS McCain collision