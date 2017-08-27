Tropical Storm Harvey causes massive rainfall and severe flooding

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Hurricane Harvey is shaping up as just about a worst-case scenario storm with possible flooding from two different directions.More>>
Hurricane Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them.More>>
The "San Diego Rally Against Hate" coalition hosted a rally and march Sunday to show solidarity with anti-racist and anti-fascist allies in Charlottesville and Boston.More>>
The U.S. Navy announced Sunday the remains of all 10 sailors reported missing aboard the USS McCain have been found.More>>
Temperatures were well above average in most of San Diego County Sunday amid a heat advisory from the National Weather Service.More>>
A woman's car was stolen at gunpoint from her home in Sherman Heights early Sunday morning, police said.More>>
A DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista netted three arrests, police said today.More>>
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man was stabbed after a violent argument in a City Heights alley late Saturday.More>>
Two men, one of them armed, took an undisclosed amount of cash during a robbery Sunday at a Chevron Mini Mart in Otay Mesa West.More>>
A man was seriously injured today after being struck by a San Diego Parks and Recreation Department truck.More>>
