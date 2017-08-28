Classes begin for San Diego Unified School District students

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The fall semester begins Monday for youngsters in the San Diego Unified School District.

More than 111,000 elementary, middle and high school students will start classes in San Diego.

District officials outlined several things that are new this semester, including turning Sequoia Elementary School into a visual and performing arts magnet school, establishing a STEAM cluster in Linda Vista that incorporates science, technology, engineering and mathematics into instruction in a more meaningful way, and a partnership with the Anti-Defamation League to increase tolerance at each campus.

Each school will have a wellness plan, created with parent involvement, that meets the fitness and nutrition needs of children.