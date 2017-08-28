San Diego County college students begin Fall 2017 semester

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — School starts Monday for incoming and returning college students at San Diego State University, Cal State San Marcos and Point Loma Nazarene.

At San Diego State, 11,000 new students will be welcomed to class, including 5,300 freshmen. The average high school GPA of 3.7 is the best in the history of the university, which is celebrating its 120th anniversary.

The total student body of 17,000 is the largest-ever at Cal State San Marcos, school officials said. Enrollment includes 2,500 freshman, a 17 percent increase over last year, and the 1,900 transfers are a 21 percent jump.

CSUSM is also beginning its first year as a full-fledged member of NCAA Division II for its 13 athletic teams, having transitioned over the last couple of years from the NAIA.

Point Loma Nazarene officials cautioned students to take alternate routes to campus because of “significant construction'' along Catalina Boulevard. Students are urged to avoid Canon and Rosecrans streets. Suggested alternates are online here.