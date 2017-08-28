Man suspected of using drugs, money to lure girls in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) — A 31-year-old man was behind bars Monday on suspicion of trying to lure young girls into SUVs on San Marcos roadsides by offering them sizable amounts of "easy money," authorities reported.

Kyle Jaymes Hackney of San Diego was arrested early Friday evening after he allegedly tried to persuade several girls to get into his gray Nissan Pathfinder by offering them "large sums" of cash near a Head Start preschool center in the 1500 block of Linda Vista Drive, near South Rancho Santa Fe Road, sheriff's Detective Daniel Wilson said.

Investigators believe Hackney also solicited a group of young minors three days earlier while sitting in a white Chevrolet Tahoe parked outside San Marcos Senior Center in the 100 block of Richmar Avenue.

"Hackney promised (the children) that they could make easy money and (said) he was looking for a good time," Wilson alleged.

In both cases, Hackney allegedly used "cash and possibly drugs" to try to entice children to get into his vehicles, according to Wilson. Each time, numerous children were present, he said.

Wilson did not disclose the ages of the alleged victims.

Hackney was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of five crimes, including felony counts of selling or transporting a controlled substance, pandering to minors and carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle with a prior felony conviction.

He was being held in lieu of $500,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.