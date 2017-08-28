Man wins $6M off $10 scratcher in Escondido - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man wins $6M off $10 scratcher in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — A man won $6 million playing a $10 scratcher game in Escondido, state lottery officials announced Monday.

Lazo Vitelin purchased the top-prize Set for Life ticket at Al's Short Stop, a convenience store at 908 Del Dios Highway.

Vitelin has the option of taking the $6 million in $20,000 monthly installments for the next 25 years, or a lump-sum cash payment of nearly $3.5 million, according to the lottery.

The business will get a $30,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket.

According to the lottery website, the game has three more $6 million tickets available. The second-highest prize is $10,000, of which 13 tickets haven't yet been purchased.

