Dozens of animals brought to San Diego to make room for Hurricane Harvey rescues

More than 100 dogs and cats will arrive in San Diego Monday from a shelter in Louisiana, where the operators are clearing out space to shelter animals rescued from Texas and Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.More>>
Harvey, which made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and has lingered just off the coast dropping heavy rain as a tropical storm, sent devastating floods pouring into Houston.More>>
The guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett is scheduled to return home to San Diego Monday following a five-month deployment.More>>
The U.S. Navy announced Sunday the remains of all 10 sailors reported missing aboard the USS McCain have been found.More>>
Temperatures were well above average in most of San Diego County Sunday amid a heat advisory from the National Weather Service.More>>
A 31-year-old San Diego man was behind bars Monday on suspicion of trying to lure young girls into his SUVs with cash and drugs in San Marcos.More>>
A man won $6 million playing a $10 scratcher game in Escondido, state lottery officials announced Monday.More>>
A woman's car was stolen at gunpoint from her home in Sherman Heights early Sunday morning, police said.More>>
A DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista netted three arrests, police said today.More>>
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man was stabbed after a violent argument in a City Heights alley late Saturday.More>>
