Majority owner of San Onofre Nuclear plant announces relocation of spent nuclear fuel to new site

The majority owner of the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station in northern San Diego County announced Monday that it is committed to moving spent nuclear fuel to another site.More>>
More than 100 dogs and cats will arrive in San Diego Monday from a shelter in Louisiana, where the operators are clearing out space to shelter animals rescued from Texas and Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.More>>
Harvey, which made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and has lingered just off the coast dropping heavy rain as a tropical storm, sent devastating floods pouring into Houston.More>>
The guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett is scheduled to return home to San Diego Monday following a five-month deployment.More>>
The U.S. Navy announced Sunday the remains of all 10 sailors reported missing aboard the USS McCain have been found.More>>
A 31-year-old San Diego man was behind bars Monday on suspicion of trying to lure young girls into his SUVs with cash and drugs in San Marcos.More>>
A man won $6 million playing a $10 scratcher game in Escondido, state lottery officials announced Monday.More>>
A woman's car was stolen at gunpoint from her home in Sherman Heights early Sunday morning, police said.More>>
A DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista netted three arrests, police said today.More>>
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man was stabbed after a violent argument in a City Heights alley late Saturday.More>>
