Smart choices for handling triple digit heat wave in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — It may be broiling outside, but there are lots of cool heads studying the energy outlook this week at San Diego Gas and Electric.

The utility company is gearing up for the heat wave, to ensure that the power stays on, despite increased demand, as San Diego county residents turn up their air conditioning.

Although the demand for power is expected to be high, utility company spokesperson Allison Torres said SDG and E is not anticipating any problems.

Related Link: County offers Cool Zones amidst heat wave

“We don’t expect any service interruptions,” Torres said. “We’ve been planning for this and we’ve secured enough resources to be prepared for what we expect our customers to demand of us.”

The utility said consumers can make small changes to keep their energy bills low.

One suggestion is keeping blinds and drapes closed during the day when the customer is not at home, to keep sunlight and direct heat from entering the home, and heating it up. Torres also recommended trying to turn off lights, computers, and household appliances when they are not in use.

“That’s going to stop drawing energy directly from the source, and saves you that little bit of extra energy that’s going to help offset that air conditioning use,” Torres said.

Keeping everyone comfy and cool is also a priority for educators. The San Diego Unified School District is allowing close to 60 schools to modify their schedules on Tuesday because of the heat.

The schools that will shift to shorter hours do not have air conditioning in 20 percent of more of their classrooms. Superintendent Cindy Marten says excessive heat has an effect on staff and students.

Marten said she considers district guidelines in deciding when it’s appropriate to permit a revised schedule. In referring to those guidelines, Marten said, “If it’s over 95 degrees and the heat index is over 103 outside, we can only assume that inside the learning spaces, classrooms could be more than 100 degrees and we know that’s not conducive to learning. In places where we know we cannot ensure a cool learning space, we’re going to place them on “minimum day” for tomorrow and then tomorrow at noon, I’ll make the determination for Wednesday as this heat wave possibly goes into Wednesday.”

List of Schools to be on Minimum Day Schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017