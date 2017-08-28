San Diego Urban Search and Rescue deployed, helping with aftermath of Hurricane Harvey

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A search-and-rescue team from San Diego that previously deployed to Hurricane Katrina in 2005 was on its way Monday to a staging area in San Antonio to offer help to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.More>>
The majority owner of the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station in northern San Diego County announced Monday that it is committed to moving spent nuclear fuel to another site.More>>
More than 100 dogs and cats will arrive in San Diego Monday from a shelter in Louisiana, where the operators are clearing out space to shelter animals rescued from Texas and Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.More>>
Harvey, which made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane and has lingered just off the coast dropping heavy rain as a tropical storm, sent devastating floods pouring into Houston.More>>
The guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett is scheduled to return home to San Diego Monday following a five-month deployment.More>>
A 31-year-old San Diego man was behind bars Monday on suspicion of trying to lure young girls into his SUVs with cash and drugs in San Marcos.More>>
A man won $6 million playing a $10 scratcher game in Escondido, state lottery officials announced Monday.More>>
A woman's car was stolen at gunpoint from her home in Sherman Heights early Sunday morning, police said.More>>
A DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista netted three arrests, police said today.More>>
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man was stabbed after a violent argument in a City Heights alley late Saturday.More>>
