'You Do What and Make How Much?' - Edgy Jobs with Great Salaries

From the crazy to the cool, the serious to the silly, there are tons of ways to make money that you might never have heard of. Some people have forgone the most common career routes and have decided on something a little different.

Think back to the last time you were at a party or a social event, and you had to make small talk and network with new acquaintances. Inevitably you ask, “So what do you do?” Everyone recites their professions, and you hear doctor, lawyer, teacher, etc. But every once in a while, someone comes out with one that leaves you picking your jaw up off the floor. Did you know Horse Exerciser is a job? Or that you can make a living as a Bingo Manager? And even if you have heard of these jobs, chances are you’ll be surprised at much they make.

So I wanted to go over a few edgy jobs that are out there, that can bring in a very comfortable paycheck. AND you might not even need a college education! Here are my top 6 that can be accomplished right here in the San Diego area.

HORSE EXERCISER: Average Salary $54,251 as of Aug 3, 2017. If you’ve ever found yourself holding a winning ticket at the track, chances are you’ve benefited, in part, from a horse exerciser. Right here in Del Mar, we have one of the Nation's best tracks, running some of the greatest races and horses in the industry – this year we will even host the Breeder's Cup – one of the most coveted races. We all know the jockey rides the horses to victory – but who really gets the horses ready? The men and women who do this are called horse exercisers, and their primary responsibility is to ride the horses on non-race days and prepare them for the jockeys. From getting them used to walking in the gate to simulating a mid-race gallop, exercisers must gauge a horse’s well-being and responsiveness and accurately relate it to the jockeys and trainers. This job generally only requires a high school diploma, but also takes roughly seven years of experience to master. Although you won’t get rich, if you’re a lover of horses, this is a great way to do it and bring home a solid paycheck.

ARYURVEDA PRACTITIONER/ HEALER: Average Salary $56,950 as of January 2017. An Ayurveda Healer is a type of traditional Indian medicine that is thousands of years old. Ayurveda practice aims for a balance of one's body system, and incorporates many natural or plant-based remedies. Ayurveda has since gained popularity in Western cultures. As a result, there has been an uprising of "natural wellness" schools in the United States, such as the Kripalu School in Stockbridge, Massachusetts and the Ayurvedic Institute in Albuquerque, New Mexico, even several online, that offer certification for Western students. In a typical Ayurveda college, you can expect to learn the basic concepts and philosophies of Ayurvedic tradition, as well as clinical practices and traditional treatments. If you choose to pursue a pre-med program that incorporates Ayurvedic training, then you can expect to spend about four years completing your bachelor’s degree, with a salary averaging $187,000. In contrast, diploma or certificate programs at an Ayurveda college take 500 hours to one to two years to complete, along with the salary that can range from $42,450 - $60,000

BINGO MANAGER: Average Salary $56,593. If you haven't visited the local casinos here in the San Diego area yet, know this - This isn’t your grandmother’s smoke-filled bingo hall job. Often working for a casino, bingo can be big business. And a bingo manager directs it all. Although this position doesn’t require a college degree, the person in the job does generally need at least five years of experience. The manager approves jackpots and payouts, handles escalated customer complaints and issues and maintains total compliance with federal and state gaming regulations. Additionally, bingo managers oversee all aspects of their staff and maintain budgets. While this annual salary isn’t exactly hitting the jackpot, it’s a surprisingly high payout.

HIPPOTHERAPIST: Average Salary $53,000-$75,000. Hippotherapy literally means treatment with the help of a horse. Hippotherapy may be used in physical, occupational, psychological, or even speech therapy, and is becoming a popular option for children with multiple sclerosis, autism, Downs's syndrome, as well as a strong program for our Veteran's. There are several programs in San Diego offering this treatment. To work in this new industry, you must be licensed or registered to practice PT, OT, or SLP and receive training in the principles of Hippotherapy- again, offered here in San Diego or through attendance at an AHA approved 3-4-day course “Introduction to Hippotherapy”.

FENG SHUI CONSULTANT: Average Salary $30,000 to start and up to $48,500 or better. Feng Shui is an ancient Chinese art and science based on Taoist principles. Feng Shui focuses on the flow of energy, or "Chi," in order to ensure the health, wellness and ultimate good fortunate of an area's inhabitants. Feng Shui can be used in any space - home, office, garden, store, etc. Accordingly, a Feng Shui decorator will account for color, lighting, and organization in a room. Feng Shui consultants can be self-taught, but may also have formal certification or training. This is a great way to start your own business.

FOOD CRITIC: Average Salary, $76, 015 in the United States. For people who love to eat, and yes, I do, especially those who love to dine out and try new menu items, a career as a food critic is a dream job. Food critics order different dishes, and note the quality of the food and service. Sometimes they return to the same restaurant a second or third time to sample other menu items. While their work used to be limited to sit down restaurants, it now includes food carts and trucks, and even farmer’s markets. You’ll need to bring more to the table than just a good appetite, however. Food critics also need good writing skills, since they write articles and columns for magazines, newspapers, and websites. Some food critics even star on TV shows, so they need good screen presence. A specific degree is not required, but food critics need the type of writing skills gained by pursuing a bachelor’s degree in English, journalism, or communications.

They say you will never have to work a day in your life if you find the right career. These edgy careers, and many like them, give you the opportunity to think outside the box and find that something special that still brings home the paycheck – but gives you satisfaction beyond your wildest dreams.