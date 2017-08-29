President Trump heading to Texas amid catastrophic flooding - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

President Trump heading to Texas amid catastrophic flooding

Posted: Updated:
President Trump heading to Texas amid catastrophic flooding President Trump heading to Texas amid catastrophic flooding

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — The president is preparing to visit the storm-ravaged areas of Texas on Tuesday. It's the first major meteorological disaster of the Trump Administration.

Sunday morning, the president held a teleconference from Camp David discussing recovery plans with Vice President Pence and Cabinet members.

President Trump said he's happy with how officials are responding, tweeting, "Great coordination between agencies at all levels of government. Continuing rains and flash floods are being dealt with. Thousands rescued."

The White House said President Trump will go to Texas to see the devastation first hand on Tuesday.

In the meantime, President Trump said the "focus must be life and safety."

He also said Monday, during a news conference with the Finnish president, that he's "spoken to Congress" and said he believes funding for relief efforts will be approved "very quickly."

"I think that you're going to see very rapid action from Congress, certainly from the president and you're going to get your funding. It's a terrible tragedy // We think you're going to have what you need and it's going to go fast. Texas is a unique place, it's a great, great state, great people and I think you'll be up and running very, very quickly, really very quick. So, I think you're going to be in fantastic shape." 

First Lady Melania Trump's communications director confirms the First Lady will join the president on his trip. Melania Trump expressed concern on Friday for those in the storm's path, urging them to stay safe. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.