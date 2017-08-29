President Trump heading to Texas amid catastrophic flooding

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — The president is preparing to visit the storm-ravaged areas of Texas on Tuesday. It's the first major meteorological disaster of the Trump Administration.

Sunday morning, the president held a teleconference from Camp David discussing recovery plans with Vice President Pence and Cabinet members.

President Trump said he's happy with how officials are responding, tweeting, "Great coordination between agencies at all levels of government. Continuing rains and flash floods are being dealt with. Thousands rescued."

The White House said President Trump will go to Texas to see the devastation first hand on Tuesday.

In the meantime, President Trump said the "focus must be life and safety."

I will be going to Texas as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption. The focus must be life and safety. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

He also said Monday, during a news conference with the Finnish president, that he's "spoken to Congress" and said he believes funding for relief efforts will be approved "very quickly."

"I think that you're going to see very rapid action from Congress, certainly from the president and you're going to get your funding. It's a terrible tragedy // We think you're going to have what you need and it's going to go fast. Texas is a unique place, it's a great, great state, great people and I think you'll be up and running very, very quickly, really very quick. So, I think you're going to be in fantastic shape."

First Lady Melania Trump's communications director confirms the First Lady will join the president on his trip. Melania Trump expressed concern on Friday for those in the storm's path, urging them to stay safe.