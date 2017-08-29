President Trump heading to Texas amid catastrophic flooding

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The president is preparing to visit the storm-ravaged areas of Texas on Tuesday. It's the first major meteorological disaster of the Trump Administration.More>>
It may be broiling outside, but there are lots of cool heads studying the energy outlook this week at San Diego Gas and Electric.More>>
The guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett is scheduled to return home to San Diego Monday following a five-month deployment.More>>
A search-and-rescue team from San Diego that previously deployed to Hurricane Katrina in 2005 was on its way Monday to a staging area in San Antonio to offer help to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.More>>
The majority owner of the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station in northern San Diego County announced Monday that it is committed to moving spent nuclear fuel to another site.More>>
A 31-year-old San Diego man was behind bars Monday on suspicion of trying to lure young girls into his SUVs with cash and drugs in San Marcos.More>>
A man won $6 million playing a $10 scratcher game in Escondido, state lottery officials announced Monday.More>>
A woman's car was stolen at gunpoint from her home in Sherman Heights early Sunday morning, police said.More>>
A DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista netted three arrests, police said today.More>>
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man was stabbed after a violent argument in a City Heights alley late Saturday.More>>
