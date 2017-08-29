Preview: Desert Hills Thunder vs. Mission Hills Grizzlies

PREVIEW- Another week, another high school football game to preview. This week the Desert Hills Thunder makes their way to Mission Hills High School from St. George Utah. These out of towners are currently 1-1 in their preseason rankings and hold a great deal of talent expected to make their fall 2017 debuts.

The Desert Hill Thunder welcomes back head coach, Carl Franke for his 6th consecutive season. Two players to keep your eyes on from Desert Hills are sophomore, Noah Sewell (OLB/MLB/RB) and senior, Brock Parry (RB/FS). Both of these players hold impressive stats. In just two pre-season games, Sewall holds 358 passing yards and 7 touchdowns. His stats showcase tremendous potential for not only the fall, but his high school career as a whole. Seasoned athlete Brock Parry is a double varsity athlete in football and soccer. His rushing yards in preseason can attest to his speed on the soccer field. With 208 rushing yard, 1 rush touchdown and 4 touchdowns, Parry will likely put the cherry on top of what is remaining in his high school career.

Seasoned with a history of success and a pure love of the game, the Mission Hills Grizzlies welcome their first and only head coach since the school opened in 2004, Chris Hauser. Entering his 13th season, Hauser leads a team filled with star prospects and college bound players. Three guys to keep an eye out for are seniors Jack Tuttle (QB), Chris Olave (WR/CB) and Samuel Dixon (RB). Olave is a 3-star receiver who also plays for Mission Hills Basketball team. Quarterback Jack Tuttle a 4-star Utah commit was mentioned as one of MaxPreps “Elite 11 Quarterbacks in 2017”. Samuel Dixon a Naval Academy commit has a need for speed. His legs are a essential part when running routes to complete his plays.

Only under the Friday night-lights will we know who comes out on top. The Grizzlies will face the Thunder at Mission Hills High School Friday at 7pm. Tune in to the Prep Pigskin Report Friday at 10:30pm to catch the highlights, final score and so much more. You can also follow LIVE game day updates and mentions on our Twitter @KUSIPPR and @RedJacketArmy.