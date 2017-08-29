El Cajon Ford East County Game of the Week Preview: Santana Sultans vs. West Hills Wolf Pack

The Jack E. Dale Cup is on the line Friday night, as Santana makes the short drive down Mast Boulevard to West Hills in the El Cajon Ford East County Game of the Week.

For the past five years, the trophy has remained on the west side of Santee. The Wolf Pack have won 12 of the last 14 Cup battles, and lead the all-time series 20 to 7, including a 31-20 win on the east side of town in 2016.

But the Sultans have started 2017 on the better foot, rolling to a 56-19 win at Castle Park. Senior quarterback Josh Oedewaldt returned to his lead role, throwing for 283 yards and 3 touchdowns. Junior running back Ian Litten had a respectable debut stepping in for the graduated Bobby Wallace, turning 13 carries into 74 yards and a pair of scores. Davon Chestnut found the endzone twice as well, part of a 9-catch, 133-yard performance.

The Wolf Pack felt some growing pains in their 36-17 loss to Southwest (El Centro), with junior quarterback Jordin Young taking his first turn under center for the varsity squad. While he found Ryan Jewell and Reese Wiltgen for scores, the Pack will need to generate more sustained production from the offense.

