Heat wave to reach its peak in San Diego County

Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer is scheduled to visit Naval Base San Diego today and hold an "all hands" meeting with area sailors and tour the recently commissioned littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords.More>>
Temperatures were well above average in most of San Diego County Sunday amid a heat advisory from the National Weather Service.More>>
Schools across the county were planning minimum-day schedules today as the "unrelenting" heat wave that has sent temperatures soaring across San Diego County was expected to peak Tuesday.More>>
The president is preparing to visit the storm-ravaged areas of Texas on Tuesday. It's the first major meteorological disaster of the Trump Administration.More>>
It may be broiling outside, but there are lots of cool heads studying the energy outlook this week at San Diego Gas and Electric.More>>
Fire engulfed a home in Ramona early Tuesday morning, displacing its lone resident and sparking a brush fire that scorched about a quarter acre of vegetation, officials said.More>>
A 31-year-old San Diego man was behind bars Monday on suspicion of trying to lure young girls into his SUVs with cash and drugs in San Marcos.More>>
A man won $6 million playing a $10 scratcher game in Escondido, state lottery officials announced Monday.More>>
A woman's car was stolen at gunpoint from her home in Sherman Heights early Sunday morning, police said.More>>
A DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista netted three arrests, police said today.More>>
