Navy secretary visits Naval Base San Diego after two deadly ship - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Navy secretary visits Naval Base San Diego after two deadly ship collisions

Posted: Updated:
Navy Secretary Richard Spencer (U.S. Navy) Navy Secretary Richard Spencer (U.S. Navy)

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer is scheduled to visit Naval Base San Diego Tuesday and hold an "all hands" meeting with area
sailors and tour the recently commissioned littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords.

The visit, his first while in office, comes after a pair of deadly collisions involving U.S. destroyers. The latest collision, involving the USS John S. McCain and a tanker, resulted 10 deaths.

In June, seven sailors aboard the USS Fitzgerald died after a collision with another ship. Two of the victims were from the San Diego region.

Both destroyers are based in Japan.

In a similar visit to Naval Station Mayport in Florida last week, Spencer told sailors the collisions were "a tragedy" and "totally unacceptable," according to news reports.

He said the "extraordinary" tempo of operations lately may have contributed to the collisions, but he said he planned to wait until investigations are complete to decide whether to make changes. The Navy ordered a comprehensive review of the incidents and surface fleet operations.

Spencer is scheduled to visit with Marines at Camp Pendleton on Wednesday.

Sworn in on Aug. 3, Spencer is a Marine veteran who spent five years as a helicopter pilot. Most recently, he worked for a management consulting firm in Wyoming.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.