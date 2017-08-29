Preview: Monte Vista Monarchs vs. University Centurions

Week Two brings our Pigskin Idol to University City as the Centurions host the Monte Vista Monarchs at 6:30pm. Both teams are coming off a win from week one and look to continue their perfect record.

The University City Centurions had a strong game against Sweetwater on offense and defense. The Centurions recorded two interceptions by Tiago Quantz and Tariq Jefferson. In addition, Casey Granfors recovered a fumble and blocked a field goal attempt. On offense, the Centurions Sophomore Quarterback Gunnar Gray completed half his passes for a total of 178 yards plus two passing touchdowns. E’lonie Rico was last week’s star with 24 carries and 199 yards.

In Monte Vista’s win against Mar Vista, McClendon was the answer to their prayer. McClendon found ways to remain open throughout the game, but the play to break the tie right before the third quarter ended was his 74-yard touchdown. With Centurions’ Gray as quarterback, the Monarchs will be looking to their defensive star, Black Schmidt, to lead his defense and create better opportunities like the Mar Vista punt he blocked which gave the offense prime field position.

Both teams have stars on both sides of the ball, but who will give a team their first loss of the season? Head to University City to catch the Pigskin Idol Game of the Week to find out and watch our Pigskin Idol read the highlights on the Prep Pigskin Report at 10:30pm on KUSI.