Preview: Patrick Henry Patriots vs Bishop Knights

After last week’s phenomenal kick off of high school football, we go on to week 2! This week I head off to La Jolla where the battle between the Patriots and Knights will take place. The Bishop Knights are set to host the Patrick Henry Patriots, both seeking glory!

The Knights come into the games with a victory under their belt after defeating the Grossmont Foothillers 22-13. Away games seemed to have zero challenges for the Knights; can the same dominance be replicated on their home turf?

Players to watch are Captains Jeffrey Jackson (Sr.), Mozes Mooney (Sr.), Jacob Jackson (Sr.), and rushing guru Gabe Thomas (Jr.). Quarterback Jeffrey Jackson has a total of 286 total passing yards after lasts week’s game; his ability to be on target and visualize the field will be crucial this Friday night. Wide Receiver Mozes Mooney will be essential to the scoreboard for Bishops, as he scored two out of the three touchdowns against the Foothillers. Assets to the team are Slot Back Jacob Jackson who had a total of 179 receiving yards and Gabe Thomas who had a total of 47 rushing yards in the previous game.

The Patriots are seeking redemption after last week’s 47-14 loss to the Mira Mesa Marauders. Quarterback Ethan Gomez (Jr.) will be essential to this upcoming game because of his scoring and passing abilities. He scored a touchdown, completed 89 passing yards, and 21 rushing yards against the Foothillers. Running Back Carlito Nothalf (Jr.) had 7 carries and 100 rushing yards, and Full Back Colin Frye (Jr.) completed 77 receiving yards and scored a touch down. Wide Receiver Tyjhay Reid (Sr.) completed the game with an interception and 4 solo tackles.

In last years face off the Knights dominated the Patriots 42-0, will they plow through them again or will Patrick Henry defend their honor? Remember, turn on the Prep Pigskin Report for all the details! Be there Friday night at 10:30 on KUSI!