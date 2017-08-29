SDUSD urges San Diegans to donate to Harvey-devastated schools

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Addressing an immediate need for children's clothing and school uniforms in Hurricane-ravaged Houston, the San Diego Unified School District Tuesday urged residents to make donations to schools in the storm-damaged region.

According to a posting on the SDUSD website, the Houston Independent School District needs children's clothes of all sizes — clean and in reasonably good repair — along with school uniforms and supplies.

Monetary donations can be made to the Houston district's foundation here.

About 50 schools in Houston have been flooded, according to San Diego school officials.

Many families are staying in less-damaged schools and children do not have extra clothes or school supplies. A large number have lost their homes and most of their belongings.

Clothing and supplies can be sent to Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangum Road, Houston, Texas, 77092.