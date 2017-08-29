SDUSD urges San Diegans to donate to Harvey-devastated schools - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SDUSD urges San Diegans to donate to Harvey-devastated schools

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) —  Addressing an immediate need for children's clothing and school uniforms in Hurricane-ravaged Houston, the San Diego Unified School District Tuesday urged residents to make donations to schools in the storm-damaged region.

According to a posting on the SDUSD website, the Houston Independent School District needs children's clothes of all sizes — clean and in reasonably good repair — along with school uniforms and supplies.

Monetary donations can be made to the Houston district's foundation here.

About 50 schools in Houston have been flooded, according to San Diego school officials.

Many families are staying in less-damaged schools and children do not have extra clothes or school supplies. A large number have lost their homes and most of their belongings.

Clothing and supplies can be sent to Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangum Road, Houston, Texas, 77092. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.