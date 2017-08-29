Preview: Eastlake Titans vs Hilltop Lancers

As the 19th season of Prep Pigskin Report starts to set in last week, let’s recap as many teams kicked off the first set of games for the season with a great start. More action to come this Friday, Sept. 1st at 7pm at Sweetwater High as Hilltop Lancers and Eastlake Titans will be dominating the field as both teams have been undefeated by week 1 of their opening games.

Defending their standing grounds, Hilltop Lancers come in with a great Win from last week’s match-up against the La Jolla Vikings with an ending score of 24-14. Daniel McPherren the 6’0 170lbs, quarterback lead the team with incredible pass to Jeremiah Rivera #24 running and tackling through ultimate touchdowns last week and we’ll sure be on the lookout for the dynamic duo as they take on the field with exquisite tag-team plays this Friday night against Eastlake Titans.

Hilltops Lancers offense and defense linemen are looking stronger and hungrier for victory as they fight to keep their record with no losses. Both teams are in hopes to lead teams to Division and CIF titles as Hilltop stretched with the quarterfinal spot last season.

Eastlake Titans will face an away non-conference game against Hilltop Lancers in hopes to celebrate yet another Win. Ranking in at #26 Eastlake Titans will have much to deliver from their last week’s plays and tactics. Coming from a great end of the season last year, Titans made it upon the CIF playoffs but took a Loss by Mt. Carmel in the first round by 22-20. Nothing stopping the Eastlake Titans as they come prepared with an amazing offensive line to protect their new quarterback, Ryzhon Mccoy #15. As he and his team delivered outstanding play passes and runs throughout the Win with a leading score of 21-3 against the Rancho Bernardo Broncos, these athletes sure understand the game of brotherhood.

Looking into the Offensive side, team leads with many trustworthy linemen with great protection communication to stop the opponents defensive side. No other than 335lbs 6’5, William Dunckle #76, who will cover and protect their starting quarterback as games approach with other linemen. The reputation of the offense linemen as exquisitely improved by great leadership, dialogue and teamwork, everything a team must have.

Catch this anticipated game at Sweetwater High School’s Stadium as Hilltop Lancers and Eastlake Titans face off to keep the game record up and going with no losses, Friday Night at 7pm. Can’t make it to the game, tune in into KUSI’s Prep Pigskin Report at 10:30pm to catch all the highlights of the game and the final score.