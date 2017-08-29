City officials celebrate opening of $3.4M park in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A $3.4 million park to serve City Heights residents was officially opened Tuesday.

"Every San Diegan deserves the opportunity to create lasting memories at a park," Mayor Kevin Faulconer said, with his office officials noting that Wightman Street Park sits on what had been a vacant and crime-ridden lot in a low-income neighborhood.

"That's why we are investing in parks and recreational programs throughout the city," Faulconer said. "Wightman Street Park is a game-changer and will serve as a source of pride for residents in this historically underserved community for generations to come."

Located near the intersection of Wightman and 50th streets, the roughly one-acre park includes a playground, basketball court, turfed areas with accessible walkways to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, a shaded picnic area and a walking trail with drought-tolerant landscaping. The park is decorated with cobblestones, native plants, interpretive exhibits, natural materials and a bridge over a creek; the project also improved the drainage flow in the creek.

"Wightman Park is a great addition to the City Heights community and a welcomed resource to activate the surrounding neighborhood," said City Councilwoman Georgette Gomez, who represents the neighborhood.