City officials celebrate opening of $3.4M park in City Heights - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

City officials celebrate opening of $3.4M park in City Heights

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A $3.4 million park to serve City Heights residents was officially opened Tuesday.

"Every San Diegan deserves the opportunity to create lasting memories at a park," Mayor Kevin Faulconer said, with his office officials noting that Wightman Street Park sits on what had been a vacant and crime-ridden lot in a low-income neighborhood.

"That's why we are investing in parks and recreational programs throughout the city," Faulconer said. "Wightman Street Park is a game-changer and will serve as a source of pride for residents in this historically underserved community for generations to come."

Located near the intersection of Wightman and 50th streets, the roughly one-acre park includes a playground, basketball court, turfed areas with accessible walkways to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, a shaded picnic area and a walking trail with drought-tolerant landscaping. The park is decorated with cobblestones, native plants, interpretive exhibits, natural materials and a bridge over a creek; the project also improved the drainage flow in the creek. 

"Wightman Park is a great addition to the City Heights community and a welcomed resource to activate the surrounding neighborhood," said City Councilwoman Georgette Gomez, who represents the neighborhood.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.