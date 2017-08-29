Two Labrador retrievers rescued after 3 days stuck in North County pipe

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Lifeguard union leader Sgt. Ed Harris said Tuesday that the city's fire chief has blocked a lifeguard river rescue team from responding to the Hurricane Harvey disaster in Texas.
A $3.4 million park to serve City Heights residents was officially opened today.
Schools across the county were planning minimum-day schedules today as the "unrelenting" heat wave that has sent temperatures soaring across San Diego County was expected to peak Tuesday.
A pair of 70-year-old reservoir dams that protect downtown Houston from flooding began overflowing Tuesday, while President Donald Trump headed to the state to witness the devastation first hand.
Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer is scheduled to visit Naval Base San Diego today and hold an "all hands" meeting with area sailors and tour the recently commissioned littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords.
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified four law enforcement officers and a pistol-toting young man who got into an exchange of gunfire that left the latter dead in a neighborhood near Mount Miguel High School.
Thanks to an attentive farmworker, two Labrador retrievers were recuperating at a county animal shelter Tuesday after spending days stuck and starving in an underground pipe at a North County citrus orchard.
Addressing an immediate need for children's clothing and school uniforms in Hurricane-ravaged Houston, the San Diego Unified School District Tuesday urged residents to make donations to schools in the storm-damaged region.
Fire engulfed a home in Ramona early Tuesday morning, displacing its lone resident and sparking a brush fire that scorched about a quarter acre of vegetation, officials said.
A 31-year-old San Diego man was behind bars Monday on suspicion of trying to lure young girls into his SUVs with cash and drugs in San Marcos.
