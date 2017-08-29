Preview: Fallbrook Warriors vs. Del Norte Nighthawks

One intriguing Week 2 matchup features the Fallbrook Warriors (0-1) and the Del Norte Nighthawks (0-1).

Over the last 5 years this matchup has become an unexpected rivalry. They have seen each other each season since 2012. Though Del Norte has won 4 of those 5 matchups the average margin of victory has been four and a half points.

This past season the Nighthawks squeaked out a 20-13 victory. However, Del Norte was reliant on seniors as they were responsible for 385 yards in the contest.

Despite both teams suffering Week 1 defeats, both teams are eager to turn the ship around.

For Del Norte, it was their neighbors to the north, Carlsbad, that handed them their first loss. The Nighthawks used 3 different quarterbacks to try and see who could lead the offense best. Though none of the three found the end zone, they did combine for over 100 yards.

One of the brightest stars of the night was Junior Jamie Meoli who snatched 37 receiving yards and ran for another 8.

For Fallbrook, it will be their second straight away game after they traveled to Westview in Week 1. Though they couldn’t put any points on the board, there were some special players on the defensive side of the ball.

Junior Corbin Nash had 5 tackles, with 2 tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery all in one game. Junior Joseph Portillo also contributed with a 32-yard fumble recovery scoop and run.

Though the Warriors only had 52 total yards of offense the coaches have faith in quarterback, Jake Mcbroom. The junior started to find his receivers, Juniors Will Gross and Luke Conley.

If history has anything to say about it this will be a close battle