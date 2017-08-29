10-year-old sustains minor injuries after vehicle struck by MTS trolley in East County

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The settlement agreement reached Monday to temporarily store radioactive nuclear waste at San Onofre has been called a sham by Public Watchdogs.More>>
Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer said in San Diego Tuesday that the recent fatal collisions of U.S. destroyers with merchant vessels in Asia were "unacceptable'' and would be thoroughly reviewed.More>>
Lifeguard union leader Sgt. Ed Harris said Tuesday that the city's fire chief has blocked a lifeguard river rescue team from responding to the Hurricane Harvey disaster in Texas.More>>
A $3.4 million park to serve City Heights residents was officially opened today.More>>
Schools across the county were planning minimum-day schedules today as the "unrelenting" heat wave that has sent temperatures soaring across San Diego County was expected to peak Tuesday.More>>
A shooting in a neighborhood near Sweetwater Regional Park left a woman wounded Tuesday afternoon and the suspected gunman under arrest.More>>
A 10-year-old boy suffered apparently minor injuries Tuesday when the vehicle he was riding in was struck by a trolley at an East County intersection, authorities reported.More>>
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified four law enforcement officers and a pistol-toting young man who got into an exchange of gunfire that left the latter dead in a neighborhood near Mount Miguel High School.More>>
Thanks to an attentive farmworker, two Labrador retrievers were recuperating at a county animal shelter Tuesday after spending days stuck and starving in an underground pipe at a North County citrus orchard.More>>
Addressing an immediate need for children's clothing and school uniforms in Hurricane-ravaged Houston, the San Diego Unified School District Tuesday urged residents to make donations to schools in the storm-damaged region.More>>
