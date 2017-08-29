Man in police custody after shooting woman near Sweetwater Regional Park

SPRING VALLEY (KUSI) — A shooting in a neighborhood near Sweetwater Regional Park left a woman wounded Tuesday afternoon and the suspected gunman under arrest.

The gunfire in the 8400 block of Paseo Iglesia in Spring Valley was reported shortly before 3 p.m..

Medics took the victim, whose name and age were not released, to Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego in for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm, sheriff's Lt. Matthew Glisson said.

Patrol personnel searched by ground and air for the assailant, described as a bearded, roughly 5-foot-5-inch black man wearing camouflage-print pants and no shirt. Just before 4 p.m., deputies arrested the suspected shooter in the area, but his name was not immediately available.

It was unclear what prompted the shooting and whether the victim knew the suspect.