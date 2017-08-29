Preview: Chula Vista Spartans vs. Mount Miguel Matadors

Week 2 of San Diego prep football is underway and this Friday head over to Mount Miguel High School and watch the Chula Vista Spartans(0-1) face the Mount Miguel Matadors(0-1). The last time these two teams played against each other, Chula Vista took home a very close win with a final score of 35-30. Last week the Matadors had quite a nail-biter against Morse and they were so close, however Morse wound up sealing the win with a final score of 26-19. The Matadors’ quarterback, Mugabe Miller, threw for 208 total yards, rushed for 85 yards, and helped put up 18 points. As for the Spartans, they faced the Lincoln Hornets last week and received an unfortunate loss with a final score of 54-20 in Lincoln’s favor. Last week, Darrion Hamilton, quarterback for the Spartans was only able to achieve a total of 29 passing yards and 42 rushing yards. The Spartans are currently ranked 4th in Division 4 while the Matadors are ranked 12th in Division 3. Due to last week’s performance from both teams, and team stats it truly is hard to tell what to expect from this game. Catch the game this Friday, September 1st at 7:00 PM at Mount Miguel High School, and if you miss the game you could always see the highlights on KUSI at 10:30 PM.