Point Loma Pointers vs. Ramona Bulldogs

Our Week 2 match up brings us to Ramona, where the Bulldogs will take on Point Loma.

The Pointers lost in Week 1 against El Camino 34 to 12. They did get some offense going in the 3rd quarter when Kyle Grady connected with JL Skinner for the 35 yard touchdown. In order to get the victory this week they will need linebacker Matthew Fa'alele to step up his game. They will also need to establish the run with running back Josh Ball.

For the Bulldogs they are coming off at big win over Mater Dei. Star running back Tristan Stacey rushed for 3 touchdown as as the Bulldogs dominated 41-7. The team returns 25 lettermans and 19 starters from 2016. Two of those starters are linebackers Jack Drews and Joaquin Gonzales. The two were named defensive co-MVP in 2016 and hope to build off of that in 2017. Corner Christian Gabriel is all league and makes it difficult for teams to score.

Last season the Pointers beat Ramona 27-21 so the Bulldogs would like to even that score in 2017.

The game will kick off at 7pm and highlights can be seen on the Prep Pigskin Report at 10:30pm