Preview: Madison Warhawks vs. Steele Canyon Cougars

It’s Week 2 of the 2017 football season, my how quickly the Friday night lights seem to appear this time around we have the Steele Canyon Cougars hosting the CIF D2-AA state champions, the Madison Warhawks. These two teams are no strangers, having played each other last season, Madison went home victorious 48-7. Without a doubt Steele Canyon should look to have their claws sharpened as they take on the mighty Warhawks this time around. Madison football makes the preseason State Top 50 at number 36, finishing their 2016 season 13-2. The Warhawks are packing a punch with their defense, one of their leading tacklers, Chris Fatilua should be a key one to keep an eye out for. Their offense is also powerful especially with some fiery returners that will be key playmakers for the team. Both teams are starting off this season right with 1-0 records, both eager to stay up top emotions will be running high and memories of a lifetime will be made, who will continue to keep their winning standing? Come show your support at Steele Canyon, if you can't make it be sure to tune into KUSI at 10:30 P.M. for the game chilling highlights shown on The Prep Pig Skin Report.